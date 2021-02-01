iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31,428.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.