iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,225 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 629,689 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

