iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

