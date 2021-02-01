iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 3.04% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

UAE stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

