iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358,656 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97.

