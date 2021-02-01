iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $136.34. 167,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

