iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Boosted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,242. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

