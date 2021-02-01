iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 13.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.