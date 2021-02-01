iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,521. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

