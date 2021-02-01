Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 260,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 378,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

ITI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

The firm has a market cap of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Iteris by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 292,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Iteris by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Iteris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

