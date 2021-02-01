J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. 140166 downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 564,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,904. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

