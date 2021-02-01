James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $210.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.81. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

