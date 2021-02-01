James Investment Research Inc. Invests $114,000 in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 328.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 68.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $30.25 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

