James Investment Research Inc. Invests $146,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

RYH opened at $265.10 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $274.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.08.

