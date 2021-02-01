James Investment Research Inc. Invests $57,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $41.75.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

