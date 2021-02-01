James Investment Research Inc. Invests $61,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

