James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,480.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,403.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,290.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,510.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,366.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

