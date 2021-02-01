James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Textron by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

