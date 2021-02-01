James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Square by 229,933.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Square by 370.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $215.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.36. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 342.80, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.