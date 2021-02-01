James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $29.51 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

