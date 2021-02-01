Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,793 Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period.

OUSA stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

