Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,117 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CREE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE stock opened at $101.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

