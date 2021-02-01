Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

