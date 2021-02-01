Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 113 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $243.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.06.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.