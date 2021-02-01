Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.