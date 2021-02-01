Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,334 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 169.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8,120.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.