Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 9.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 862.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 214,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 125,493 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.41. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,316. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.