JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.48, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

