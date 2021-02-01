Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

