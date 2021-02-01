Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €33.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRA FRE opened at €36.77 ($43.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.52. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

