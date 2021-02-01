Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $11.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,096,983 shares of company stock valued at $66,728,408. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

