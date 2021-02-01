Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $49.10 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.