Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

HOLX stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hologic by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Hologic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

