Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

MA stock opened at $316.29 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

