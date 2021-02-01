Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

V opened at $193.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

