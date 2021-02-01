Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

