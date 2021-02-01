Jefferies Financial Group Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $17.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golar LNG by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

