Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

AMD opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.