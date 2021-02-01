Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.00

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 167.10 ($2.18), with a volume of 161112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.50 ($2.15).

The firm has a market cap of £36.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.