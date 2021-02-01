JMP Securities Raises Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $60.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SF. Compass Point boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.39.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.