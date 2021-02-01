John Tomovcsik Sells 46,014 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05.

NYSE IRM opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 108,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 36,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

