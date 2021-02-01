Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,103 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

