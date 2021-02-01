Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,675,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 332,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,317,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,589. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

