Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $354,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.66. 642,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,805. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $149.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25.

