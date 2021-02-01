Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 496.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM remained flat at $$23.69 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,195. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.32.

