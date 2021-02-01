Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

