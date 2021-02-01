Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 239 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.66. 797,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

