Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

