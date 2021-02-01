JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $153.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XLRN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 239.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

