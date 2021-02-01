Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

JMIA opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.